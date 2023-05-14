Short Interest in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Expands By 10.5%

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ESNT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESNT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.