Short Interest in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Rises By 10.6%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 422,100 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 381,600 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.
Fathom stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 47,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Fathom has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.
Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.23). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fathom will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
