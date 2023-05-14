Short Interest in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Rises By 10.6%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 422,100 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 381,600 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Fathom Trading Down 0.9 %

Fathom stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 47,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Fathom has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.23). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fathom will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom

Fathom Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fathom by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.