Short Interest in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Declines By 14.0%

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.43.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.23. The company had a trading volume of 655,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,942. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $220.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Five Below by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Five Below by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.