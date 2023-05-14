Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Increases By 65.0%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Fuel Green

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) by 5,800.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the quarter. Fusion Fuel Green makes up about 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Fusion Fuel Green were worth $46,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTOOW remained flat at $0.23 during trading hours on Friday. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,691. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.