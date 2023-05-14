Short Interest in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Grows By 33.3%

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Generation Income Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIPR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. 2,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.27. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.59.

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.09%.

Institutional Trading of Generation Income Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Generation Income Properties, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GIPR Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.66% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

GIPR has been the subject of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Generation Income Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

