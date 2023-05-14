Short Interest in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Drops By 15.8%

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.
Shares of SOCL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,328. Global X Social Media ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $136.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94.
The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.
