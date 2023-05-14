Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Drops By 43.9%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the April 15th total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Intevac

In other Intevac news, CFO James P. Moniz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intevac news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 37,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $261,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,039,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,920,429.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James P. Moniz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 52,800 shares of company stock worth $360,954. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intevac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 52,646.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intevac Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Partner Cap Sec reissued a “fundamental buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. 68,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.68. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $7.54.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

