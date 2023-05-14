Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Rises By 34.6%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the April 15th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ KBWD traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 77,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,189. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $331.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF
About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF
The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
