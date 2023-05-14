Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Rises By 34.6%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the April 15th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ KBWD traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 77,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,189. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $331.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.