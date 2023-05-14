Short Interest in Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Decreases By 41.9%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 681,900 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the April 15th total of 1,172,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,704.8 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LRCDF remained flat at $22.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.98.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.