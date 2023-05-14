Short Interest in Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Decreases By 41.9%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 681,900 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the April 15th total of 1,172,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,704.8 days.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LRCDF remained flat at $22.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.98.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LRCDF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.