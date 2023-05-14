Short Interest in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Increases By 42.2%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 593,800 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the April 15th total of 417,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lottery.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 597,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,359. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. Lottery.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Institutional Trading of Lottery.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lottery.com by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 758,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lottery.com during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lottery.com during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lottery.com by 3,714.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 92,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Lottery.com by 549.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 91,234 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

