Short Interest in Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Rises By 38.4%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the April 15th total of 280,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUGDF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUGDF traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.15. 4,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$14.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.99.

Lundin Gold Announces Dividend

About Lundin Gold

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

