Short Interest in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Expands By 30.6%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the April 15th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mustang Bio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 105.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 3,861.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 626,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 482,361 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 13.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Mustang Bio stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. 44,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Mustang Bio

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the translation of medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline includes CAR T therapies for hematologic malignancies, CAR T therapies for solid tumors, and gene therapies for rare genetic disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.