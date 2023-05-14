Short Interest in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Drops By 19.6%

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sera Prognostics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SERA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. 60,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,510. The stock has a market cap of $107.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. Sera Prognostics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 16,487.31% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Sera Prognostics will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sera Prognostics by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

