Short Interest in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Drops By 19.6%

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Sera Prognostics Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SERA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. 60,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,510. The stock has a market cap of $107.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. Sera Prognostics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.
Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 16,487.31% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Sera Prognostics will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.
