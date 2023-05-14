Short Interest in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expands By 36.1%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the April 15th total of 8,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,824. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The company had revenue of ($0.52) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,509.50% and a negative return on equity of 548.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCRB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 543.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 54.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 95,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

