Short Interest in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Rises By 91.4%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the April 15th total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,820 shares in the last quarter.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLN traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $5.76. 40,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.73. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.91). Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 297.99% and a negative net margin of 228.42%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

