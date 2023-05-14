Short Interest in SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Decreases By 18.1%

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.0 days.

SimCorp A/S stock remained flat at $108.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. SimCorp A/S has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $108.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.68.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of SimCorp A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated front-to-back investment management solution; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

