Short Interest in Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Decreases By 25.7%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SRRTF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.61. 1,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Slate Grocery REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 8.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Slate Grocery REIT

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning, and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office, and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

