Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Expands By 13.5%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,900 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 5,444,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61,809.0 days.

Snam Price Performance

SNMRF stock remained flat at $5.50 during midday trading on Friday. Snam has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Snam from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Snam Company Profile

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

