Short Interest in Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Rises By 21.5%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,800 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 255,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,108.0 days.
Solvay Price Performance
Solvay stock opened at $115.06 on Friday. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30.
Solvay Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solvay (SVYSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.