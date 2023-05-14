Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Decreases By 22.6%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 272,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLFF opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. Stillfront Group AB has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $3.01.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Further Reading

