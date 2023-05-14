Short Interest in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Decreases By 15.9%

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Bancshares by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in TC Bancshares by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in TC Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

TC Bancshares Trading Up 4.8 %

TCBC stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. 29,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. TC Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.