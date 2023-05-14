Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Rises By 19.2%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 913,700 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 766,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 435.1 days.

Telefónica Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEFOF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. 36,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $5.61.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

