Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Rises By 19.2%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 913,700 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 766,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 435.1 days.
Telefónica Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TEFOF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. 36,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $5.61.
Telefónica Company Profile
