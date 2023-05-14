Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Rises By 15.5%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,386,800 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 1,201,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,733.5 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of TELNF stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

