Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Rises By 15.5%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,386,800 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 1,201,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,733.5 days.
Telenor ASA Stock Performance
Shares of TELNF stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.
About Telenor ASA
