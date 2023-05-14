Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Increases By 24.5%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

CUBA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,318. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 180,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 124,344 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

