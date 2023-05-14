Short Interest in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Increases By 31.5%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the April 15th total of 129,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRVN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trevena in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Trevena Price Performance

TRVN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,024,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,216. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Trevena will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trevena by 10.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at about $919,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Trevena by 72.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

