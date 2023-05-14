Short Interest in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Decreases By 17.8%

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 177,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of urban-gro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Trading of urban-gro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in urban-gro during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in urban-gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

urban-gro Stock Performance

About urban-gro

NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.31. urban-gro has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

