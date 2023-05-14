Short Interest in Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Rises By 28.3%

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the April 15th total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Vyant Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vyant Bio

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) by 3,001.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Vyant Bio worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vyant Bio Trading Down 23.5 %

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Shares of Vyant Bio stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Vyant Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

(Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease.

See Also

