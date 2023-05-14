SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $25.25 Average PT from Analysts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $56,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $56,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,193 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $86,723.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 343,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,750. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 46,086 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.30 million, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

