Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Short Interest Up 21.8% in April

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 128,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigilon Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 148.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:SGTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,235. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sigilon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Sigilon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.15% and a negative net margin of 336.53%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

