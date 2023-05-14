Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 795,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 376,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.43. 310,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,167. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $94.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.