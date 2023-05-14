Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Up 21.4% in April

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 32,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 737,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINT. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Sintx Technologies to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Sintx Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %

About Sintx Technologies

SINT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.43. 90,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,691. Sintx Technologies has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96.

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

