Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Short Interest Update

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 16.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sleep Number

In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,091.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sleep Number

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sleep Number by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Sleep Number by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sleep Number by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sleep Number Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Sleep Number stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.15. 704,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a market cap of $466.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. Sleep Number has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $50.61.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.11 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

