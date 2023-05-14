SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.48.

Shares of SMRT opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $660.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.85. SmartRent has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $40.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 57.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SmartRent will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent during the third quarter valued at $454,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its position in SmartRent by 77.9% during the third quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 81,351 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in SmartRent by 23.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in SmartRent during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

