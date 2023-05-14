SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Short Interest Update

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,100 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 377,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,751.0 days.
SoftwareONE Stock Performance
SWONF remained flat at $14.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. SoftwareONE has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $16.21.
About SoftwareONE
