Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sonim Technologies Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of SONM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. 334,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,508. The company has a market cap of $44.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.70. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonim Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 282.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 114,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 163.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of rugged and consumer durable mobile devices including phones and accessories designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Canada and Latin America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

