SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Downgraded by Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital downgraded shares of SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Imperial Capital currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

SSTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SoundThinking from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundThinking presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. SoundThinking has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $267.08 million, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98.

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 million. SoundThinking had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoundThinking will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $353,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,170,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $353,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,170,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $402,130.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,145.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,921 shares of company stock worth $862,977. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundThinking, Inc engages in providing precision-policing and security solutions. It also includes ShotSpotter, SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure solutions. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

