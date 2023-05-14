Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Source Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SOR opened at $36.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $41.10.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Source Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital in the third quarter worth about $572,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Source Capital by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.