Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 39,732 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,732 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the first quarter worth $204,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate during the third quarter valued at $71,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Real Estate alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SRS opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Profile

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.