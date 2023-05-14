Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 4,387 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.87% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth $2,279,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter worth $1,220,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

