Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 5,256 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

