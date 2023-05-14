Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 45,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 102,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE BAX opened at $42.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.