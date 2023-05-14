Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,053 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $77.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average of $79.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $157.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

