Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 7,330 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $62.22 and a 52 week high of $71.28.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

