Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 979 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $95.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.