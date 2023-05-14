Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 697,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,875,370,000 after buying an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPAB stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

