SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGRP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 8,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.81.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $64.64 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPAR Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SPAR Group

SPAR Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of SPAR Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc operates as a global merchandising and brand marketing services company, which engages in providing a broad range of sales enhancing services to retailers across most classes of trade, and consumer goods manufacturers and distributors around the world. It operates through the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) geographical segments.

