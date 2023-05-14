SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Decreased by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after buying an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after buying an additional 203,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $186.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,087,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955,972. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

