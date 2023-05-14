SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $47.27

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and traded as low as $47.10. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF shares last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 307,325 shares.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,626,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 284,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 84,842 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,172,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

