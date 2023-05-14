SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Financial Advisory Group’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 7.2% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group owned 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $34,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,585. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

