Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in April

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 274,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Spearmint Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMTF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. 8,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,475. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Spearmint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources, Inc acquires, explores and develops mineral properties. Its projects include Chibougamau Vanadium, Gold Mountain, Prickle , Carscallen, Safari Copper, Hammernose Gold, Goose Gold, Carscallen West Gold, Case Lake South Cesium, Escape Lake North PGM, River Valley East Platinum-Palladium, Perron-East Gold, El North Nickel, Golden Triangle gold, Neba Gold-Copper, and Clayton Valley.

